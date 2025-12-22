NATIONAL

Governor Mehdi Shah demands provincial status for Gilgit-Baltistan

By News Desk

GILGIT: Governor Syed Mehdi Shah demanded provincial status for Gilgit-Baltistan and its inclusion in the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

The governor demanded that the federal government increase the number of seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly from 24 to 30 to
ensure better representation.

Syed Mehdi Shah said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had pledged to provide 100 megawatts of electricity to the region, expressing
hope that the commitment would be fulfilled.

The water being used for electricity generation comes from our region, yet our needs are ignored. Governor Shah said the federation
must provide GB with its due share of development funds. He dismissed PML-N claims that the Sindh government was objecting to GB’s inclusion in the NFC.

