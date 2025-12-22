FM Asim Munir congratulates Pakistan Under-19 cricket team on historic Asia Cup win

RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, COAS & CDF, on Monday met with the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, the Field Marshal warmly congratulated the players, team management, and officials on their outstanding performance and historic triumph in winning the Asia Cup Men’s U-19. He lauded the team’s discipline, teamwork, and fighting spirit, terming their success a matter of great pride for the nation.

The Field Marshal appreciated the dedication and hard work of the young cricketers, emphasizing that their achievement reflects the immense talent and potential of Pakistan’s youth. He encouraged the players to continue striving for excellence, maintain high standards of professionalism, and serve as ambassadors of the country on and off the field.

The Field Marshal underscored that Pakistan’s youth are the cornerstone of the nation’s future, whose energy, talent, and character will shape its progress and global standing. He reaffirmed his unwavering belief in empowering young Pakistanis to excel in diverse fields and contribute positively to national development through discipline, integrity, and dedication.

Members of the U-19 team expressed their gratitude to the Field Marshal for his encouragement and support, stating that the recognition is a source of motivation for them.