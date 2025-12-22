Christmas for all

This December, the air across Pakistan shines with greetings, lights and goodwill as Christians prepare to celebrate Christmas with renewed enthusiasm and nationwide warmth. But it was also in cities like Karachi that there was a most unusual Christmas rally, of people donning Santa hats, riding camels through city streets, singing carols and distributing gifts, all to spread a message of peace and brotherhood.

Organisers said the rally was meant to show that Christmas is not just for one community but a symbol of harmony for all Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, churches from Karachi to Lahore, and Peshawar to Quetta shine with bright lights and colourful decorations, while families come together for midnight masses and children decorate Christmas trees at homes. At most bakeries, the demand for Christmas plum cakes and sweets rises as the festive spirit spreads even to markets and bazaars.

Christmas in Pakistan is being increasingly embraced as an occasion for much more than religious celebrations. It is increasingly becoming a time for social cohesion, interfaith harmony and national bonding. Through rallies and shared happiness, Christmas reminds Pakistanis of the timeless messages of love and mutual respect. Festivals like Christmas show the richer, diverse fabric of Pakistani society — and this year, the message seems to be clearer than ever: peace and harmony transcend all.

MUSAWAR ALI

SUKKUR