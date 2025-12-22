NATIONAL

China-Pakistan Digital Entrepreneurship Training Center launched

By News Desk

PESHAWAR: The Gansu Finance and Trade Vocational College-Overseas Training Base and the SME Entrepreneurship and Management Pakistan Training Center were officially inaugurated here at Government Advance Technical Training Centre (GATTC).

It marking a step forward in vocational education cooperation between China and Pakistan, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

Located in the capital city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the centre aims to promote school-business collaboration and integration of industry with education.

It will enable young Pakistani students to acquire cutting-edge skills in small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) entrepreneurship and management, with a special emphasis on digital competencies, without leaving their home region.

Approximately 50 representatives from partner institutions, government officials and student delegates attended the inauguration ceremony.

They highlighted the importance of the project in fostering practical skills that are directly aligned with market demands and contemporary economic needs.

The training facility is equipped to deliver a curriculum and practical modules jointly developed by Chinese and Pakistani experts.

The program focuses on modern business management, start-up operations, e-commerce and other frontier areas that are essential for SME success, especially in the digital economy.

It will also serve as a hub for resource sharing, teacher exchanges and specialized student training programs.

This inauguration fulfills the commitments made in a quadrilateral cooperation agreement signed in July this year.

The signatories were Gansu Finance and Trade Vocational College, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP TEVTA), the GATTC, Peshawar and Mera PC Pvt Limited.

Previous article
Sarfaraz Ahmed calls out India over conduct as Pakistan U19s celebrate Asia Cup glory
Next article
Governor Mehdi Shah demands provincial status for Gilgit-Baltistan
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

NATIONAL

LHC suspends Punjab Property Ordinance, CJ warns of ‘unchecked powers’

LAHORE: Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Monday suspended the operation of the Punjab Protection of Ownership of Immovable Property Ordinance,...

Governor Mehdi Shah demands provincial status for Gilgit-Baltistan

Sarfaraz Ahmed calls out India over conduct as Pakistan U19s celebrate Asia Cup glory

Saudi Arabia confers Kingdom’s highest national honour on COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.