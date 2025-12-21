Woman marries AI-generated partner

A woman in Japan has held a wedding ceremony with an AI-generated character inspired by a video game persona, sparking debate over how artificial intelligence could reshape human relationships.

Yurina Noguchi, 32, a call centre operator, exchanged vows with Lune Klaus Verdure, a customized character she created using ChatGPT, according to a Reuters report.

The ceremony was staged using augmented reality smart glasses, through which Noguchi viewed her AI partner. She wore a light pink puffy dress for the occasion.

Her interaction with artificial intelligence began earlier when she sought advice from ChatGPT about a troubled engagement. Local media reported that she ended the engagement after following guidance from the chatbot.

Noguchi later returned to the platform and built a digital version of Klaus, a character from a video game. Through repeated conversations, she trained the AI to mirror his speaking style and develop a personality aligned with her preferences.

As the relationship progressed, the two exchanged up to 100 messages daily. Noguchi also commissioned an artist to create visual illustrations of Lune Klaus Verdure, giving the digital partner a more tangible presence.

The ceremony took place in Okayama during the summer and included vows and an exchange of rings. Noguchi held a smartphone displaying her AI “husband,” while photos from the event showed the groom digitally added beside her.

Because the AI did not have a voice, the wedding planner read the vows aloud. The text praised Noguchi and concluded by saying she had taught the AI what love means.

The marriage has no legal status, as Japanese law does not recognize unions between humans and artificial intelligence.

In an interview with a local broadcaster, Noguchi said she initially wanted someone to talk to, adding that the AI’s consistent kindness and attentiveness led her to develop feelings.

Japanese media reported that the AI proposed in June, expressing love despite not being human, with the ceremony following about a month later.

Noguchi has faced widespread criticism, and local reports said her parents initially opposed the relationship before later accepting it and attending the ceremony.

The case has raised broader ethical and social concerns as AI becomes more advanced and personalized, with experts warning about risks such as emotional dependency and so-called AI psychosis.

Noguchi said she is aware of the risks and does not want to become dependent, adding that she aims to maintain balance by continuing her real life alongside her relationship with the AI.