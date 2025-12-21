Viral video of assault on domestic worker sparks public anger

A disturbing video showing a female domestic worker being brutally beaten has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage and condemnation across social media.

The footage shows a man physically assaulting the woman, repeatedly hitting her and pushing her down a staircase, leaving her visibly injured and distressed. The incident is reported to have taken place inside a residential setting, intensifying concerns about the safety of domestic workers.

As the video circulated online, many users expressed shock and anger, calling the violence inhumane and demanding strict action against those responsible. The incident has reignited debate around abuse faced by domestic workers and the lack of protections available to them.

Authorities have since taken notice of the incident, and further action is expected as investigations continue. The case has also prompted renewed calls for accountability and stronger safeguards for vulnerable workers.