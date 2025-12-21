NATIONAL

UK court honors Pakistani teen for stopping knife attack on child

By News Desk

A British court has formally recognized Pakistani teenager Abdullah Tanoli, awarding him £1,000 for his role in stopping a knife attack involving an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square.

The incident occurred in August while Abdullah was on duty during a security shift at a nearby shop, where he noticed a man wielding a knife and threatening the child.

Abdullah intervened without delay and, with assistance from other security staff, managed to restrain the attacker and hold him until police reached the scene.

During court proceedings, the judge praised Abdullah’s courage and quick judgment, ordering that the cash award be paid from a public fund.

The court also directed that the attacker, Pun Pantaro, be transferred to a high-security mental health facility.

Following the incident, Abdullah has received widespread recognition across Britain, with many hailing him as a local hero and honoring him through multiple awards.

