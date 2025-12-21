SpaceX test flight explosion puts three passenger planes at risk

A SpaceX rocket explosion during a test flight briefly endangered three passenger aircraft flying over the Caribbean, United States officials confirmed.

The incident occurred less than ten minutes after the seventh Starship test flight lifted off, when the rocket exploded mid-air and raised concerns about falling debris in commercial flight paths.

US authorities said three passenger flights were placed at risk, including a JetBlue aircraft bound for San Juan. The affected planes were carrying a combined total of about 450 passengers.

Audio shared by US media showed the JetBlue flight crew being warned that continuing the route would be “at your own risk” because of possible debris from the explosion. The pilot was forced to choose between flying through the danger zone or diverting with limited fuel over open water.

Air traffic controllers moved quickly to impose a temporary no-fly zone as they worked to manage the situation and keep the aircraft separated. At least one pilot issued a Mayday call after being advised to declare a fuel emergency.

Alongside the JetBlue flight, an Iberia Airlines aircraft and a private jet also encountered difficulties linked to the incident. All three planes later landed safely, although controllers intervened to stop two aircraft from coming too close to one another.

Video footage later showed debris falling from the SpaceX rocket shortly after the explosion. The Federal Aviation Administration said SpaceX did not immediately inform air traffic controllers about the incident.

The FAA has been conducting an investigation since February into how debris from rocket explosions can be better managed to reduce risks to commercial aviation.