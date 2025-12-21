Saudi Arabia considered for future Universal Studios theme park

Universal Studios has emerged as a potential addition to Saudi Arabia’s rapidly expanding entertainment sector, with early discussions reportedly underway about a possible theme park in the Kingdom.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, the idea remains at a preliminary stage. Comcast, the parent company of Universal, is said to be exploring the concept, though no approvals have been granted and no construction plans have been finalized. The discussions are currently limited to initial assessments, sketches, and feasibility reviews.

The location under consideration is Qiddiya, a large-scale entertainment and tourism development southwest of Riyadh that is being positioned as a central leisure destination within Saudi Arabia.

Any Universal Studios project in the Kingdom would still be years away if it proceeds, with potential completion timelines extending into the 2030s.

Comcast chief executive Brian Roberts recently visited Saudi Arabia during an investment conference and toured Qiddiya, a move that has added to speculation. Company officials, however, have emphasized that the idea has not moved beyond the conceptual phase.

Details about possible attractions or franchises remain undecided, as planning has not advanced to that level.

The discussions come as Saudi Arabia continues to attract global entertainment brands under its Vision 2030 strategy aimed at diversifying the economy beyond oil. Several major projects are already underway, including Six Flags Qiddiya City, which is scheduled to open by the end of 2025.

Tourism growth has been a key driver, with the Kingdom recording more than 100 million visitors in 2024 and early indications suggesting continued momentum in 2025.