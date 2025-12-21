President Erdoğan reaffirms ‘timeless brotherhood’ as Türkiye delivers PNS Khaibar to Pakistan

Relations between Pakistan and Türkiye are not merely state-to-state ties but a bond between two nations and two brothers: Erdoğan

Turkiye president says two more corvettes to be constructed in Karachi shipyard under technology transfer framework

Second Babur-class corvette built under Türkiye’s MILGEM project handed over to Pakistan Navy

Ceremony showcases Türkiye’s naval modernization and export capabilities

Advanced submarine, landing ship, and unmanned surface vehicle enter Turkish Navy service

Türkiye ranks 11th globally in defense exports, eyes top ten by 2028

ISTANBUL: Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday reaffirmed the “timeless brotherhood” between Pakistan and Türkiye, describing their relationship as a bond “rooted deep in history, culture, religion, and shared destiny” that, Allah willing, will endure and grow stronger.

His remarks came at the handing-over ceremony of PNS Khaibar, the second Babur-class corvette built under Türkiye’s MILGEM project for the Pakistan Navy, marking a significant milestone in bilateral defense cooperation.

The ceremony, held at İstanbul Naval Shipyard Command, was attended by Türkiye’s Minister of National Defence H.E. Yaşar Güler, Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf NI(M), Commander of Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Ercüment Tatlıoğlu, Chairperson SSB Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Türkiye Dr. Yousaf Junaid.

President Erdoğan recalled the September 2018 contract for four MILGEM corvettes with Pakistan, noting that after the delivery of PNS Babur in May 2024, PNS Khaibar has now been formally handed over following successful completion of all testing and acceptance activities. He confirmed that the remaining two ships are being constructed at Karachi Shipyard under a technology transfer framework, with deliveries expected by mid-2026 and early 2027.

“Relations between Pakistan and Türkiye are not merely state-to-state relations but a bond between two nations and two brothers,” Erdoğan emphasized.

Pakistan’s Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, highlighted the exceptional nature of Pakistan-Türkiye relations, stressing that the strategic partnership is a source of regional stability and holds special value for Pakistan.

The ceremony also showcased Türkiye’s naval advancements, with three platforms entering service in the Turkish Navy: TCG Hızırreis submarine, Ç-159 landing ship, and the ULAQ unmanned surface vehicle. The event further highlighted ongoing construction of offshore patrol vessels for domestic and export purposes, reflecting the maturity of Türkiye’s shipbuilding, design authorities, and supply chains.

President Erdoğan detailed the advanced capabilities of the newly commissioned submarine, equipped with air-independent propulsion and sophisticated sonar systems, enhancing undersea deterrence and operational stealth. He also announced that offshore patrol vessel TCG Koçhisar is scheduled to join the Turkish Navy in May 2026, and the first steel cutting for TCG Seferihisar, the seventh vessel in the Offshore Patrol Vessel project, has begun.

Türkiye’s defense export achievements were highlighted, with the country now ranked the 11th largest global defense exporter, exceeding USD 8.6 billion in defense and aerospace exports, with a target of USD 11 billion by 2028. Erdoğan underlined Türkiye’s ambition to enter the global top ten, supported by over 3,500 defense companies and 100,000 personnel across the sector.

The ceremony also included an announcement on Türkiye’s new aircraft carrier project, a 300-meter vessel intended to complement and surpass TCG Anadolu, signaling Türkiye’s plans to expand naval aviation and blue-water operational reach.

For Pakistan, the delivery of PNS Khaibar, displacing approximately 2,400 tons and measuring 108 meters, is a pivotal step in naval modernization. Equipped with stealth technology, the ADVENT combat management system, 3D radars, electronic warfare suites, and combined diesel-gas propulsion allowing speeds over 31 knots and a range of 3,500 nautical miles, the corvette strengthens Pakistan’s capabilities across anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine warfare. The project, valued at over $1 billion, also advances local shipbuilding expertise, with two of the four corvettes being assembled in Karachi.

The event underscored the growing defense collaboration between Pakistan and Türkiye and highlighted Türkiye’s dual focus on domestic capability development and strategic defense exports.