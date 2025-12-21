NATIONAL

PIA aircraft makes emergency landing after mid-air pressure issue

By News Desk

A Pakistan International Airlines flight narrowly avoided an accident after experiencing a sudden drop in cabin pressure shortly after departure, according to a report aired by ARY News on Sunday.

The incident involved PIA flight PK-860, which was operating from Jeddah to Lahore, when a loss of cabin pressure caused a shortage of oxygen soon after takeoff.

Oxygen masks were automatically deployed above passenger seats, while cabin crew assisted travelers in wearing them and worked to keep passengers calm.

The pilot maintained control of the aircraft and coordinated with air traffic control before diverting the flight to Dammam Airport. After receiving clearance, the aircraft made a safe emergency landing.

Passengers were moved to the airport lounge and were later flown to Lahore on an alternative flight.

The incident occurred on Friday night, and PIA authorities said all required facilities and support were provided to affected passengers.

Earlier this year, another PIA flight heading to Dubai from Lahore made an emergency landing after a bird strike shortly after takeoff. The aircraft, carrying 150 passengers, landed safely after the pilot contacted air traffic control and requested immediate clearance.

Previous article
Is Kamyar deceiving Ayra in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu? Fans speculate as plot gets interesting
Next article
Saudi Arabia considered for future Universal Studios theme park
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

CELEBRITY

Faysal Quraishi questions impact of drama criticism by Kya Drama Hai...

Actor Faysal Quraishi has spoken out against judges on the television show Kya Drama Hai, saying their remarks about Pakistani dramas and industry professionals...

Viral video of assault on domestic worker sparks public anger

Interpol drops Pakistan’s extradition request for Zulfi Bukhari, clears PTI leader in terrorism case

Family boards ‘dead’ grandmother on easyJet flight

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.