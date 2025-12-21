PIA aircraft makes emergency landing after mid-air pressure issue

A Pakistan International Airlines flight narrowly avoided an accident after experiencing a sudden drop in cabin pressure shortly after departure, according to a report aired by ARY News on Sunday.

The incident involved PIA flight PK-860, which was operating from Jeddah to Lahore, when a loss of cabin pressure caused a shortage of oxygen soon after takeoff.

Oxygen masks were automatically deployed above passenger seats, while cabin crew assisted travelers in wearing them and worked to keep passengers calm.

The pilot maintained control of the aircraft and coordinated with air traffic control before diverting the flight to Dammam Airport. After receiving clearance, the aircraft made a safe emergency landing.

Passengers were moved to the airport lounge and were later flown to Lahore on an alternative flight.

The incident occurred on Friday night, and PIA authorities said all required facilities and support were provided to affected passengers.

Earlier this year, another PIA flight heading to Dubai from Lahore made an emergency landing after a bird strike shortly after takeoff. The aircraft, carrying 150 passengers, landed safely after the pilot contacted air traffic control and requested immediate clearance.