Pakistan, UK launch £35m Green Compact to drive climate action

Wide-ranging pact to boost climate resilience with clean energy transition at core of partnership

Five pillars focus on finance, innovation and adaptation, besides mangrove restoration to protect coastal communities

ISLAMABAD: In a significant step to deepen climate cooperation and translate commitments into action, Pakistan and the United Kingdom on Saturday formalised a wide-ranging climate partnership with the launch of the UK–Pakistan Green Compact, a framework designed to strengthen climate resilience, accelerate the clean energy transition, and scale up nature-based solutions, particularly mangrove conservation.

The agreement, signed in Islamabad by Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Dr Musadik Malik and UK Minister for International Development Jennifer Chapman, unlocks £35 million in targeted support for green development and long-term climate action at a time when Pakistan remains among the world’s most climate-vulnerable countries.

Mohammad Saleem Shaikh, media spokesperson and climate change policy advocacy expert at the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, described the Compact as a “decisive move towards action-oriented climate cooperation.”

“The UK–Pakistan Green Compact translates years of engagement into practical delivery. For Pakistan, which faces recurrent floods, heatwaves and water stress, implementation over the next decade will be critical,” he said.

Officials from both sides characterised the initiative as a shift from policy dialogue to on-ground implementation at a time when climate risks are intensifying across South Asia, with Pakistan among the most climate-vulnerable countries in the region.

According to Mr Shaikh, the Compact is structured around five core pillars: climate finance and investment, clean energy transition, nature-based solutions, innovation and youth empowerment, and adaptation and resilience.

Under the jointly agreed framework, the UK will work with Pakistan to mobilise both public and private climate finance, strengthen regulatory frameworks for green investment and help develop a pipeline of bankable climate projects. The objective, officials said, is to reduce barriers to investment while improving Pakistan’s capacity to absorb and deploy climate funding effectively.

Clean energy forms a central component of the partnership. Pakistan aims to expand solar and wind generation to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, improve energy security and stabilise power costs amid growing demand.

Mr Shaikh pointed to global market trends that have made renewable energy increasingly competitive. “Solar power is now significantly cheaper than fossil fuels, while wind energy has become even more competitive. This creates a strong economic case for accelerating Pakistan’s renewable transition,” he said.

Nature-based solutions are another key focus, with large-scale mangrove restoration planned to protect coastal communities from storm surges and erosion while enhancing biodiversity and carbon sequestration.

“Mangroves act as natural shields against climate shocks. Their restoration strengthens coastal resilience while delivering environmental and economic benefits,” the ministry official said, adding that coastal protection would be critical as sea-level rise and extreme weather events increase.

Innovation and youth engagement will also be prioritised under the Compact. The partnership envisages mentoring, technical assistance and improved access to investors for climate-smart startups and young innovators, aimed at expanding opportunities within Pakistan’s emerging green economy.

“Youth-led initiatives are increasingly being recognised as central to Pakistan’s climate response,” Mr Shaikh said. “This partnership acknowledges that young innovators must be at the heart of future climate solutions.”

UK Minister Jennifer Chapman, during her first official visit to Pakistan, underscored the shared urgency of climate action, noting that climate impacts were being felt worldwide.

“From melting glaciers to emptying rivers, the scale of the challenge here is striking,” she said at the launch event, warning that the cost of inaction would far outweigh the investments required today.

She highlighted UK support in areas including renewable energy expansion, mangrove and ecosystem restoration, early-warning systems, climate budgeting, and improving international investment flows into Pakistan.

Mr Shaikh described the Compact as a “strategic turning point” in Pakistan–UK relations on climate change. “This is not just about funding. It is about building systems that last — from early-warning mechanisms and community preparedness to clean energy markets and youth-led innovation,” he said.

He added that translating commitments into action over the next ten years would be essential if Pakistan is to meet its national climate targets and reduce vulnerability to climate-induced disasters.

The UK remains one of Pakistan’s largest development partners, with ongoing cooperation in education, health, climate resilience and governance. Officials said the Green Compact builds on this foundation while introducing new mechanisms for private-sector engagement and academic exchanges to strengthen skills development and research collaboration.

Mr Shaikh also pointed to the agreement’s wider diplomatic significance, recalling that the UK’s COP26 presidency resulted in the Glasgow Climate Pact, while Pakistan, as chair of the G77 at COP27, played a key role in establishing the Loss and Damage Fund.

“As climate impacts from floods, heatwaves and droughts intensify, both governments see this Compact as a long-term partnership rather than a one-off initiative,” he said.

“This partnership brings together expertise, influence and determination. If implemented effectively, it can safeguard vulnerable communities and position Pakistan as a credible destination for green investment.”