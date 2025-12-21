Nine Khawarij neutralized in DI Khan, Bannu operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed nine terrorists belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwarij in fire exchange during two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the military’s media wing on Sunday.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “On 19 December 2025, nine khwarij belonging to the Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwarij were killed in two separate engagements in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.”

Fitna-al-Khawarij is a state-designated term for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

It ISPR said that the first intelligence-based operation (IBO) was carried out on the reported presence of terrorists in the Dera Ismail Khan district of the province.

“During the conduct of the operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij’s location, and after an intense fire exchange, four Khwarij were sent to hell.”

The statement said the second IBO was conducted in the Bannu district. “In the ensuing fire exchange, five more Khwarij were effectively neutralized by the security forces.”

The ISPR said that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the slain terrorists, who had remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces, law enforcement agencies, and the target killing of innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian-sponsored Kharji found in the area, as a relentless counterterrorism campaign under the vision of “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on the National Action Plan) by the security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country,” it said.

Earlier this year, Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 percent as compared to the previous year.

The Global Terrorism Index 2025, published by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), provides a comprehensive summary of the key trends and patterns in terrorism over the last 17 years.