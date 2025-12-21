Naqvi, Talal Chaudhry review immigration process at Lahore airport

LAHORE: Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, along with Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, on Sunday visited Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore to review the immigration process for departing passengers.

During the visit, the ministers examined immigration counters, monitored staff performance, and interacted with travelers to obtain direct feedback on the efficiency of immigration procedures.

Interior Minister Naqvi praised the performance of an official of the Federal Investigation Agency deployed at an immigration counter and commended the officer for demonstrating professional conduct.

At one point during the inspection, a passenger complained that his boarding had been closed due to delays in the checking process. Taking immediate notice, the interior minister directed the relevant authorities to facilitate the boarding of the passenger, who was traveling to Kuwait.

Passengers present at the airport informed the ministers that the immigration process was being completed within minutes, describing the improved efficiency as a positive development.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said that protecting Pakistan’s dignity and facilitating passengers were among the government’s top priorities. He stressed that no traveler would be prevented from going abroad without valid reasons.

He added that professional beggars and individuals with incomplete travel documentation could not be allowed to travel overseas, stating that those who brought disrepute to the country would face strict action.

The interior minister also issued instructions to further strengthen the immigration system to make it more effective, transparent, and passenger friendly.