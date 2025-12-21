Is Kamyar deceiving Ayra in Meri Zindagi Hai Tu? Fans speculate as plot gets interesting

A recent episode of the Pakistani drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu has sparked speculation among viewers about Kamyar’s true intentions toward Ayra, after scenes that left audiences uneasy.

In the latest development, Kamyar is seen smiling at Ayra following their engagement, a moment that quickly triggered debate on social media. Some viewers believe his expressions and behavior hint at hidden motives rather than genuine affection.

The discussion has intensified as fans dissect Kamyar’s character arc, with many expressing concern for Ayra’s future in the story and questioning whether he can be trusted.

The drama centers on the evolving relationship between Kamyar and Ayra, weaving together themes of love, emotional conflict, and possible deception that continue to keep viewers guessing.