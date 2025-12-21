Five tigers spotted on camera near a village

CCTV footage has captured five tigers roaming near a village in Chamarajanagar district of Karnataka, triggering fear among local residents.

The footage, recorded on Friday night in Nanjadevapura village, shows the tigers walking near a lake close to residential areas. Villagers said the repeated presence of big cats has heightened anxiety, particularly among farmers.

Forest department teams had earlier carried out intensive combing operations in Nanjadevapura and surrounding villages under the BRT Chamarajanagar buffer zone, but the animals were not traced at the time. Their reappearance has renewed concerns in the area.

After receiving information about the latest footage, forest officials visited the site and carried out an inspection.

The sightings follow recent livestock attacks in the district. On Thursday, a tiger killed two cows in Mudugur village within the Gundlupet buffer zone of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. On Friday, two more cows were killed in another attack in Bheemanabeedu village of the same taluk.

In a separate wildlife-related incident elsewhere in India, seven elephants were killed and one was injured after a Delhi-bound train collided with a herd in Assam’s Hojai district early Saturday, according to local police.

The Northeast Frontier Railway said the collision occurred at a location that is not a designated elephant corridor. The train’s driver applied emergency brakes after spotting the herd, but the elephants reportedly moved toward the train.

The crash derailed the locomotive and five coaches, though no passengers were injured. Railway officials said trains on the route have been diverted and restoration work is underway.