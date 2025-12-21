Faysal Quraishi questions impact of drama criticism by Kya Drama Hai judges

Actor Faysal Quraishi has spoken out against judges on the television show Kya Drama Hai, saying their remarks about Pakistani dramas and industry professionals can be damaging. He shared his views during a recent appearance on The Green Room podcast.

Quraishi said Pakistani dramas are widely appreciated internationally but often face harsh criticism at home from senior industry figures. He noted that audiences in countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Azerbaijan and Turkey take pride in Pakistani productions, while local commentators sometimes undermine the work without fully understanding the creative process.

He highlighted instances where writers and directors are criticised publicly without recognition of the effort involved, arguing that such commentary can negatively affect the overall craft. Quraishi added that he now carefully reviews scripts before signing on to new projects, stressing the need for responsibility in how dramas are discussed and judged.