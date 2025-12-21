Family boards ‘dead’ grandmother on easyJet flight

A UK-bound easyJet flight from Spain was delayed for nearly 12 hours after an elderly passenger was pronounced dead shortly after boarding, following claims that her family had brought her onto the aircraft while she was already unresponsive.

Passengers travelling from Malaga to London Gatwick said the 89-year-old woman was wheeled onto the plane by family members, who told airline staff she was unwell and asleep. The aircraft had begun taxiing for take-off when cabin crew were alerted to concerns about her condition.

The plane was returned to the terminal, where emergency services attended and the woman was pronounced dead on board. Spain’s Civil Guard confirmed officers were called to the aircraft, which had been scheduled to depart shortly after 11:00.

Several passengers alleged on social media that the woman appeared to have died before the flight departed. easyJet rejected those claims, stating that the passenger was alive at the time of boarding and had a valid medical fit-to-fly certificate.

One passenger, Petra Boddington, said she saw the woman slumped in a wheelchair and later shared her account in a video on Facebook that drew tens of thousands of views. She claimed ground staff had accepted assurances from the family that the passenger was fine, despite her appearance.

In a statement, easyJet said the passenger was permitted to travel because she had medical clearance and was being supported by medical personnel during the journey. The airline added that the woman required medical assistance only after boarding and later passed away.

No arrests were reported, and authorities have not disclosed further details about the circumstances or the woman’s family following the incident.