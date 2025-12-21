Dignity in the drain

Manual sewer cleaning remains one of the most degrading and dangerous practices in Pakistan. Despite repeated warnings from human rights organisations, this inhumane method continues in many cities, exposing workers to extreme risks. No person should be forced to descend into toxic manholes without protective gear and equipment, or without adequate training. These workers face deadly infections, which sometimes lead to their death — all to perform a task that modern machinery is fully capable of handling. A society that claims to be civilised cannot continue to sacrifice the health and dignity of its poorest labourers simply to maintain outdated systems.

Pakistan must urgently ban manual sewer cleaning and replace it with mechanised alternatives widely used around the world. Municipal authorities must be held accountable, necessary equipment must be funded and strict enforcement of regulations must be ensured. Lives should never be treated as expendable. Beyond policy, the stigma attached to sanitation work must also be confronted. Many sewer cleaners belong to marginalised communities and have no other livelihood options. They deserve protection and respect, while also being given opportunities for safer employment — not silence and neglect.

The dignity of workers reflects the dignity of a nation. Protecting those at the bottom therefore becomes a moral obligation for every citizen, reagard of class or wealth. I urge the government, civil society and citizens to raise their voices and stand for the dignity of these workers. Protecting the weakest among us is the true measure of humanity.

SHAHA GUL

KHAIRPUR MIRS