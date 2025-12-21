Cousins and consequences

Cousin marriage has become a serious problem in Pakistan. In almost all provinces, including Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab, cousin marriage is becoming very common. This is causing the spread of many harmful diseases.

Many children in Balochistan are suffering from illnesses such as polycythemia, cancer and heart diseases because proper medical checkups are not a norm before marriage. Similarly, many people are affected by thalassemia for the same reason. Cousin marriage remains a cultural tradition despite its harmful consequences, and that too without any medical testing, which is affecting future generations. I request authorities to enforce medical checkups before marriage and make them accessible for the poor faction of society. A simple blood compatibility test will help protect our future generations.

HAJIRA HALEEM

ABSOR