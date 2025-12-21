NATIONAL

Country experiences widespread cold, rain and snowfall as winter intensifies

Pakistani turists sit over a car as they cross a street covered with snow during a snowfall in Murree, some 65 km north of Islamabad, on January 5, 2019. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP)

PESHAWAR: Rain and snowfall continued to affect large parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, with temperatures dropping sharply across the province and intensifying winter chill, authorities said.

Intermittent rain was recorded in Mingora and other parts of Swat, while snowfall persisted at several tourist destinations, including upper Kaghan, Siran, and Konsh valleys. Babusar Top reported over one foot of fresh snow.

Light drizzle was observed in Kohat and its surrounding areas, causing noticeable falls in temperature. Dera Ismail Khan received rainfall in both the city and nearby localities, adding to the cold conditions. Upper Dir also saw light showers after a prolonged dry spell, providing temporary relief from dry weather.

In Karak, rain in the city and adjoining areas further intensified the cold. Mansehra experienced rainfall in the plains, while snowfall continued in higher-altitude areas.

Haripur and Tehsil Ghazi reported light rain, whereas Chaman and surrounding areas witnessed heavy rainfall that submerged several low-lying localities, disrupting normal life. Authorities advised residents and travellers to exercise caution as cold weather conditions persisted.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast cold and dry weather across most districts of Sindh over the next 24 hours, with temperatures likely to fall further during the morning and night hours.

Fog formation is expected in Sukkur, Rohri, Shikarpur, Kashmor, Mohenjodaro, and adjacent areas during early morning or late-night hours. The weather office said primarily cold and dry conditions would dominate the province.

Across the country, winter conditions were reported from northern highlands to southern plains, with authorities urging the public to take precautions, particularly in flood- or snow-prone areas.

Travelers in mountainous regions were advised to monitor road conditions, as heavy snow and rain could disrupt transport and access.

