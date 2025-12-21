CM Maryam: True solidarity begins when state supports the weak

Punjab CM says government ensuring housing, safety, education and health for all

Says due to sweeping initiatives state-people bond strengthening after years of neglect

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday emphasized that true human solidarity begins when a state refuses to leave the weak alone, highlighting that nations are measured not by slogans but by their support for vulnerable citizens. She said that in a society where even one individual remains neglected, development and solidarity remain incomplete.

Speaking on International Human Solidarity Day, the Punjab chief minister said the provincial government is committed to including every segment of society, likening the state to a mother for every weak person. She noted that after years, the bond of trust, sympathy, and solidarity between the state and the people is strengthening, thanks to the government’s best policies.

Maryam Nawaz highlighted that in Punjab, the government is ensuring that those without homes are provided housing, and those lacking safety are being protected. She underlined that initiatives in education, health, social security, and public welfare are practical manifestations of human solidarity.

The chief minister further stated that all policies and projects of the Punjab government focus on safeguarding the personal dignity and fundamental human rights of every citizen. “In Punjab, service is not considered politics, but a responsibility that promotes respect, solidarity, and love,” she added.

CM Condemns Attack on Security Forces Camp in North Waziristan

Maryam Nawaz also paid rich tribute to security forces for eliminating four terrorists in North Waziristan and strongly condemned the attack on their camp. She appreciated the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and prayed for the speedy recovery of all those injured, including women and children.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Bokhari said the verdict in the Toshakhana-II case has fully exposed the “false image of the so-called ‘Sadiq and Ameen.’” She asserted that the public is now aware that the PTI founder and his wife, referred to as “Pinky Peerni,” were involved in the misappropriation of gifts, Zakat, charity, and alms, undermining the claims of honesty and integrity.

Bokhari described Saturday as a deeply painful and embarrassing day for the nation, saying that under the guise of politics, the public had been continuously misled. “By branding others as thieves, robbers, and corrupt elements, a person came into power whose sole aim was not public service, but personal interests, valuable gifts, and even trading diamonds,” she added.

She emphasized that the court verdict should serve as an eye-opener for all, particularly for those who had consistently portrayed the PTI founder as “Sadiq and Ameen.” “Today, the reality stands fully exposed—lies, misrepresentation, and fake documents were used to justify the Bani Gala property under false claims of honesty and trustworthiness,” Bokhari said.