CM Maryam boosts ties with Mauritius, signals new trade and investment momentum

Punjab CM vows to expand trade and investment opportunities with Mauritius, particularly in agriculture, tourism, education, halal food, technology, and human resource development

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz warmly welcomed H.E. Munsoo Kurrimbaccus, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius to Pakistan, in a meeting that highlighted the shared determination to strengthen bilateral trade, economic cooperation, and people-to-people ties.

The discussion emphasized promoting business-to-business contacts, mutual visits of trade delegations, and organizing exhibitions to showcase the quality products of both countries, signaling a new momentum in economic collaboration.

CM Maryam Nawaz expressed her determination to expand trade and investment opportunities with Mauritius, particularly in agriculture, tourism, education, halal food, technology, and human resource development.

She emphasized her government’s support for blue economy projects and stressed plans to further increase exports of rice, textiles, and pharmaceutical products to Mauritius. Technical collaboration in sugarcane cultivation and value addition was also identified as a key area of mutual interest.

The Chief Minister highlighted Mauritius’ investment potential in Punjab’s tourism sector, appreciating its efforts in youth development and anti-drug initiatives. She paid tribute to the High Commissioner for his diplomatic contributions, noting that Pakistan and Mauritius share long-standing friendly relations based on cultural ties and mutual respect.

She underscored opportunities in human capital development, especially in higher education and professional skills, while identifying sectors like agriculture, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and light engineering as having significant trade potential.

CM Maryam Nawaz also drew attention to the Skill Development Programme, which is transforming over one lakh youth into a skilled workforce, and highlighted the recent growth in bilateral trade. She emphasized Punjab’s initiatives under the Climate Resilient Vision Action Plan, including green investment, environmental protection, forest conservation, green transportation, and green energy, demonstrating the province’s commitment to sustainable development.

On tourism, the Chief Minister said Punjab is a rich and diverse hub, with landmarks such as Shahi Qila, Badshahi Masjid, Shalimar Gardens, and Noor Mahal Tomb drawing both local and foreign tourists. She noted Punjab’s resilience in facing devastating floods and stressed the province’s ongoing efforts to encourage foreign investment in tourism.

H.E. Munsoo Kurrimbaccus welcomed the discussions, stating that promoting tourism and economic activities would project Pakistan’s positive image globally, and expressed readiness to support technical cooperation in agriculture, technology, and other strategic sectors. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing mutual relations and long-term collaboration between Pakistan and Mauritius.