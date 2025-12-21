Aseefa Bhutto inaugurates SICVD hospital in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH: First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari on Saturday inaugurated a purpose built Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases hospital in Nawabshah, extending free advanced cardiac treatment facilities to patients from Shaheed Benazirabad district, central Sindh, and adjoining areas.

The newly inaugurated facility is part of the Sindh Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases network and marks the relocation of the cardiac unit previously operating at Peoples Medical University Hospital, Nawabshah. The shift to a dedicated building has significantly expanded the hospital’s capacity and service delivery.

The Shaheed Benazirabad SICVD is a 55 bed state of the art cardiac hospital providing round the clock emergency services, primary angioplasty, and paediatric cardiac care, all free of cost. Officials said preparations were underway to introduce stroke intervention services at the facility in the near future to further broaden specialised treatment options.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said strengthening public healthcare and ensuring equal access to quality treatment remained a core objective of the Sindh government. She said institutions such as SICVD had become critical for patients from underserved and marginalised communities by offering timely medical care without financial burden and with dignity.

She said the establishment of the new facility would help ensure that patients requiring specialised cardiac treatment receive services closer to their homes, reducing delays and improving health outcomes. The first lady also expressed gratitude to charitable individuals and organisations for their contributions to the project.

She specifically acknowledged the philanthropic support of Chaudhry Mohammad Zafar Arain and Azeem Mughal, who donated the building for the hospital and committed further assistance for the construction of an upcoming surgical tower. She described their contribution as an example of shared responsibility in serving public welfare.

Sindh Minister for Health Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, speaking on the occasion, said the provincial government remained fully committed to strengthening public sector healthcare institutions. She described the Shaheed Benazirabad SICVD as a major addition to Sindh’s medical infrastructure aimed at reducing health disparities and ensuring access to quality cardiac care across the province.

Executive Director of SICVD Prof Jawaid Akbar Sial briefed the gathering on the expansion and performance of the institute’s network. He said SICVD had grown into the world’s largest free cardiac healthcare system, comprising 10 fully functional cardiac hospitals and an extensive Chest Pain Unit network across Sindh. He added that the new hospital represented a commitment to delivering timely, advanced, and completely free cardiac care at the doorstep of the people.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah, senior government officials, healthcare professionals, and representatives of the SICVD network.

Later, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also inaugurated road rehabilitation and expansion projects near Sultan Mori and Colonel Mori in the 60 Mile area of Shaheed Benazirabad district. The projects include the Mehran Highway from Bandhi to 60 Mile, the 3 Chak road at Colonel Mori, and the Bandhi Sultan Mori 3 Chak road.

Addressing a separate gathering, the first lady said improving road infrastructure in rural areas remained a priority of the Pakistan Peoples Party. She said better roads facilitated access to education and healthcare, supported economic activity, and improved mobility for local communities.

She said Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had envisioned integrating underdeveloped and rural regions into the mainstream of development, adding that this vision was being carried forward under the leadership of President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari said the road projects, once completed, would strengthen regional connectivity, reduce travel time, improve traffic safety, and help farmers transport agricultural produce to markets more efficiently.