30,000 cops to guard Christmas, Quaid Day as Punjab Police calibrates security plan

Plan envisages security of over 2,900 churches, including 600 in Lahore, categorized A, B, C for focused protection

More than 5,000 personnel to be deployed in Lahore alone with women officers to screen female attendees

Commandos, snipers, and Safe Cities monitoring to deter anti-state elements

LAHORE: Punjab Police have finalized comprehensive security arrangements for Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day, deploying over 30,000 police officers and personnel across the province to secure more than 2,900 churches, including over 600 in Lahore.

In addition, more than 1,000 personnel will ensure the safety of programmes held on Quaid-e-Azam Day, while women officers will assist in screening female citizens attending celebrations, according to a police statement issued here on Sunday.

Sharing details of the plan, a spokesperson for the Punjab Police said that Churches have been classified into A, B, and C categories based on sensitivity, with 142 churches in Category A, 291 in Category B, and over 2,500 in Category C, enabling focused deployment at higher-risk locations.

The spokesperson said these measures aim to ensure foolproof security while promoting interfaith harmony during the festive season.

Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar has directed all RPOs and DPOs to maintain high alert, deploying additional forces at sensitive churches, and keeping a strict watch on anti-state elements and suspicious individuals.

He emphasized continuous liaison with church administrations and the use of Safe Cities Authority cameras for monitoring events. Sensitive locations will also have commandos, snipers, and Elite Police teams deployed, while Dolphin Squad, PRU, and CTD units will ensure effective patrolling and counter-terror measures, the statement said.

Ahead of the festivities, flag marches, search and sweep operations, and mock emergency exercises are being conducted across the province, including Lahore, to enhance police readiness. During the past 24 hours, 249 combing operations questioned 7,542 individuals, leading to the arrest of 45 criminal elements, 573 proclaimed offenders, 168 court absconders, and 58 habitual criminals.

IGP Dr Anwar stated that mock exercises at churches, educational institutions, and sensitive locations involve the Bomb Disposal Squad, Rescue 1122, Elite Force, and other security agencies. He directed that door-to-door operations, profiling of outsiders, and comprehensive patrolling continue to prevent terrorist activity and maintain law and order throughout the festive period.