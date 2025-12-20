Women protest in Kolkata against Bihar CM Nitish Kumar over niqab incident

KOLKATA: Hundreds of women took to the streets in Kolkata, staging a protest march against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for publicly removing the niqab (face veil) of a young Muslim female doctor during an appointment letter distribution ceremony in Patna.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the protesters, chanting slogans and carrying placards, condemned Kumar’s actions as a serious violation of women’s dignity and personal autonomy. The march proceeded from Park Circus Seven-Point Crossing to Gariahat, drawing participants from diverse communities.

“What Nitish Kumar did was audacious and misogynistic in nature. The nation should come forward and protest,” said Priyadarshini Hakim, daughter of senior Trinamool Congress leader and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, who joined the rally. She highlighted the need for widespread condemnation of such behavior from those in power.

Another participant emphasized, “Nitish Kumar must apologize. His remarks and actions are disrespectful to women. In a democracy, authorities have a duty to protect dignity, not undermine it.” She stressed that the issue transcends religion, focusing instead on women’s autonomy and constitutional values.

The demonstration united both Muslim and Hindu women, showcasing cross-community solidarity in defense of personal choice and respect for women’s rights.

The incident occurred on Monday in Patna, when Kumar, while handing over the appointment letter to the doctor, questioned her attire and proceeded to pull down her niqab.

The viral video of the incident has sparked outrage, with critics accusing the Chief Minister of disrespecting Muslim traditions and women’s rights. Protesters have called for an immediate public apology from Kumar, asserting that no position of authority justifies such an intrusive act.