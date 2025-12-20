Toshakhana-II verdict ‘unconstitutional, malicious and a blatant act of political revenge’: PTI

PTI founder stands firm, urges supporters to gear up for a decisive movement: Salman Akram Raja

Asad Qaiser says party left with no option but resistance to uphold rule of law

Sh Waqas questions judiciary’s inaction against Nawaz, Zardari and Maryam over unlawful gifts

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday categorically rejected the Toshakhana-II verdict against its founder and former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, terming the ruling “unconstitutional, illegal, malicious and a blatant act of political revenge.”

Both were sentenced to 17 years’ imprisonment each, along with heavy fines, in a case PTI leaders described as a “textbook example of victimization” and one of the darkest chapters in Pakistan’s judicial history.

Addressing a press conference alongside PTI senior leader Asad Qaiser, PTI Central Secretary Information Salman Akram Raja said the conviction was an attempt to extend the illegal incarceration of Imran Khan and provide temporary relief to a “petrified ruling clique.” He added that the rule of law in Pakistan had been subverted to serve political interests, with the judiciary acting in a subservient role.

Salman Raja stated that the verdict, spanning several hundred pages, was read out in court on Saturday. He emphasized that the case rested solely on promissory notes and lacked credible evidence. “They have no witnesses except the person whom the PTI founder himself brought forward,” he said, describing the proceedings as absurd. Referring to the witness statement, he said, “A person stands up and says pressure was put on him, and you accept that as evidence.” Salman Raja added that Imran Khan had conveyed a clear message to the party and supporters to prepare for a nationwide movement.

Highlighting the country’s economic situation, Salman Raja remarked that industries and factories had shut down and that the prevailing system was designed to enrich a few while pushing ordinary citizens into hardship. “We are standing for values and principles and will not compromise on them under any circumstances,” he said. He further announced plans for the party to travel across the country, calling on lawyers nationwide to unite and play their role in the struggle for justice and the rule of law.

Asad Qaiser said the circumstances left no option but peaceful resistance grounded in democratic and constitutional principles. “PTI seeks justice for its founder and will continue the struggle until justice is fully served,” he added.

PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram reiterated the party’s rejection of the sentence, terming it unconstitutional and illegal. He criticized the judicial process, stating that neither Imran Khan’s family nor his lawyers were allowed to attend the verdict announcement, calling it “open contempt of court, contempt of law, and contempt of justice.”

He further highlighted that the sentence represents the second punishment for the same charge, which violates the Constitution, national law, and the international principle of double jeopardy. The party also pointed to perceived inconsistencies, noting that while Imran Khan faced 17 years for lawfully acquired gifts, the judiciary remained silent on cases involving Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, and Maryam Nawaz, who allegedly retained Toshakhana vehicles in violation of rules.

Salman Raja acknowledged past mistakes by the party but emphasized the need to move forward collectively, learn from experiences, and work together for Pakistan’s future.