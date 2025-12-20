Rising Pakistani golfer Ahmad Baig earns prestigious Asian Tour Card, signals new era for national golf

LAHORE: A young and exceptionally talented Pakistani golfer Ahmad Baig has taken a significant step forward in his professional career by earning a coveted Asian Tour card, marking a proud moment for Pakistan’s golfing fraternity and signaling the arrival of a promising new force on the continental stage.

Still early in his professional journey, this emerging golfer has already demonstrated remarkable composure, resilience, and technical excellence. Competing against some of Asia’s most seasoned and accomplished professionals, he consistently produced under-par rounds and delivered standout performances in highly competitive events. His journey was far from easy; the qualification process for an Asian Tour card is widely regarded as one of the toughest tests in professional golf-one that has humbled many highly skilled players over the years.

Through perseverance and sustained high-quality performances, the young Pakistani accumulated the crucial championship points required to secure his place on the Asian Tour. This achievement now grants him access to elite tournaments across major golfing destinations in Asia, where he will compete against the continent’s finest players and further hone his craft on world-class courses.

A key factor behind this success has been the unwavering support and encouragement from Royal Palms, an institution that continues to play a vital role in the development of professional golf in Pakistan. Special recognition is due to Col Jameel, whose guidance, leadership, and belief in nurturing young talent have been instrumental in providing the golfer with the confidence and environment needed to excel at the highest level.

With his future now firmly on track, expectations are naturally rising. Based on his determination, work ethic, and past performances under pressure, there is strong reason to believe that he can achieve even greater milestones on the international stage.

As he prepares to take on stronger fields and tougher challenges across Asia, the hopes of Pakistani golf travel with him. The national flag now looks toward new horizons of success, and golf enthusiasts across the country will be watching closely, optimistic that this rising star may soon deliver performances that inspire a new generation and bring lasting glory to Pakistan.