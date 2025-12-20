PMAA pays tribute to APS martyrs through self-defense workshop at CMH LMC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Martial Arts Association (PMAA), in collaboration with IFMSA-Pakistan’s CMH Local Council, organised a comprehensive Self-defense Workshop at CMH Lahore Medical College in remembrance of the martyrs of the Army Public School (APS), Peshawar.

The workshop witnessed active participation from male and female students of MBBS and BDS programs, along with students from DPT and Nursing disciplines. The initiative aimed to equip young people with practical self-defense skills, situational awareness, and the confidence to respond effectively to real-life threats.

Addressing the participants, Maj Gen Prof. Dr. Salman Saleem (R), HI (M), emphasised that self-defense training has become an essential need of the hour. He highly appreciated the services of PMAA for youth empowerment, particularly its focused efforts toward combating women harassment and preventing child abuse. He further assured that CMH Lahore Medical College would always remain available as a platform for such constructive and socially impactful activities.

PMAA Chief Trainer Anwar Mohiuddin, along with trainers Chaudhry Hanzla, Aatika Sattar, and Qitlaq Imtiaz, emphasised that in the aftermath of the APS tragedy, martial arts have emerged as a powerful tool to counter terrorism, prevent child abuse, and combat harassment against women. They added that the PMAA has been actively delivering professional self-defense training across schools, colleges, and universities nationwide through a highly trained and dedicated team of instructors.

During the workshop, participants were trained in unarmed self-defense techniques to counter stronger assailants. Additionally, specialised training was provided in gun disarmament techniques to prepare participants for potential street threats involving armed attackers. The event was further honored by the presence of PMAA’s newly elected Chairman, Muhammad Shahzad Mughal, who attended as the chief guest. Prominent lawyers from the Lahore High Court, Tayyaba Babar Adv and Shehzeen GH Adv also graced the occasion.

On behalf of IFMSA LMC/LC, floral bouquets were presented to the Chairman, who reaffirmed PMAA’s commitment to continuing its efforts for youth empowerment in the future. Chief Trainer Anwar Mohiuddin also expressed his sincere appreciation for the collaboration and support of IFMSA-Pakistan, especially acknowledging the dedicated efforts of the organizing committee.

He commended the hard work of Aiza Faisal Khan, Javeria Irfan, Khadija Fatima, Areej Shahbaz, Eman Ishaq, Eashaal Hassan, Amna Zahid, Areeba Asghar, Sania Mubeen, Rameen Tiwana, Aemen Hamid, and Ahsan Kamal for the successful execution of the workshop. The event concluded on a strong note, reinforcing the message that self-defense education is a vital component of youth empowerment and a meaningful step toward building a safer and more resilient society.