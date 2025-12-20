PM welcomes Australia’s interest in mining and minerals sector, condemns Bondi Beach attack

Premier expresses condolences to Australian HC over Sydney tragedy, affirms Pakistan’s solidarity and stance against terrorism

Highlights strong people-to-people, cultural and trade ties with Australia, lauds Pakistani diaspora in Australia as a vital bridge between nations

Chairs FBR review meeting, commends anti-smuggling operations

Directs tougher action against tax evasion and illegal petrol pumps

Says integrated enforcement system and Rahguzar App boost revenue and compliance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed deep condolences over the tragic shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney and strongly condemned the attack, underscoring Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with Australia in its hour of grief.

The premier conveyed his remarks during a meeting with newly appointed Australian High Commissioner Tim Kane at the PM’s House in Islamabad. The tragic incident last Sunday left 15 people dead and dozens wounded after two gunmen opened fire on people celebrating Hanukkah, the Jewish festival of lights.

Australian High Commissioner Tim Kane called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif The Prime Minister congratulated him on his appointment, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations. The Prime Minister condemned the Bondi Beach terrorist… pic.twitter.com/shtCSMUGi9 — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 19, 2025

According to a statement issued by the PML-N, PM Shehbaz affirmed that terrorism has no religion and must be condemned in all forms, emphasizing the need for collective action to eradicate this menace. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi, and the foreign secretary were also present during the meeting.

High Commissioner of Australia Tim Kane called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/RkGWpOKakc — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 19, 2025

The prime minister felicitated the high commissioner on his appointment and expressed confidence that his tenure would further strengthen the longstanding friendly relations between Pakistan and Australia. He welcomed the positive trajectory of bilateral ties and highlighted opportunities to expand trade and investment, citing the agriculture and livestock sector as a promising area for enhanced cooperation.

PM Shehbaz also noted Australia’s interest in the mining and minerals sector, calling Reko Diq a “shining example” of the enormous potential in Pakistan. He lauded the Pakistani diaspora in Australia for serving as a vital bridge between the two nations, and highlighted strong people-to-people linkages and cultural ties, underpinned by a shared passion for cricket.

Ambassador Kane thanked the prime minister for the warm welcome and expressed Australia’s desire to further strengthen bilateral relations “across all areas of mutual interest,” the statement added.

PM Shehbaz hails FBR’s anti-smuggling drive, orders tougher action against tax evasion

Separately, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a weekly performance review meeting of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), lauding recent anti-smuggling operations and directing authorities to further intensify measures against tax evasion and illicit trade.

The premier was briefed on the progress made by the FBR in curbing smuggling, noting that illicit trade causes annual losses of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. He stressed that decisive action was essential to safeguard the country’s economic interests.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding FBR in Islamabad. pic.twitter.com/J2c1wsU0SR — Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) December 19, 2025

Commending Pakistan Customs for its role, PM Shehbaz said successful enforcement operations had led to a significant reduction in smuggling, with several previously smuggled commodities now being imported through legal channels as part of the formal economy. He reiterated that no leniency would be shown in cases involving smuggling or tax fraud and instructed provincial governments to extend full cooperation to the FBR in taking legal action against illegal petrol pumps.

Officials informed the meeting that an integrated customs enforcement system is now operational nationwide to prevent smuggling. Petrol pumps have been registered through the Rahguzar App, with ongoing legal action against illegal outlets. District administrations, under the new Petroleum Act, are empowered to seize illegal machinery, and GPS-based tracking is being enforced for petroleum product transportation.

According to the briefing, measures taken between July and November 2025 to curb petroleum smuggling resulted in an 82 percent increase in revenue compared to the same period last year. Significant revenue gains were also recorded over the past five months from actions against illegal smuggling of cigarettes, tyres, garments, electronics, and other goods.

The meeting was attended by Federal Ministers Muhammad Aurangzeb and Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, the Chairman FBR, and senior officials from relevant departments.