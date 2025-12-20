PM reiterates support for export-led growth to bring about economic stability

Premier Shehbaz says exports growth vital for employment generation, long-term macroeconomic stability

Says SMEs to be prioritized for jobs, forex gains, vowing full support for exporters

Emphasizes coordination with provinces to be strengthened, directing ministers to visit industrial hubs

LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday underscored that a sustained increase in exports was vital for Pakistan’s economic growth, employment generation and long-term macroeconomic stability, reaffirming the government’s resolve to extend full facilitation to businessmen and exporters to expand export volumes and strengthen the national economy.

He expressed these views while chairing a review meeting on domestic exports on Saturday.

The prime minister emphasized that the government was committed to providing all possible facilities to businessmen and exporters to enhance export volumes and strengthen the national economy.

The PM stressed that priority work must be carried out to promote small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), noting that the expansion of the export sector would not only boost foreign exchange earnings but also create more employment opportunities across the country.

PM Shehbaz Sharif directed the federal ministers for commerce, industry and production and national food security to personally visit exporters in various industrial and commercial cities to understand their issues and ensure timely resolution.

He also underlined the need to further strengthen coordination with the provinces to promote cold chain systems and other sectors linked with industry and trade.

During the meeting, the PM was briefed on the exports and imports of the ongoing fiscal year 2025–26 so far, along with measures being taken to improve export performance.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Federal Minister for National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani, Advisor to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar and other senior government officials.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned the attack by Fitna Al-khawarij (terrorists) on a camp of security forces in North Waziristan district.

The premier appreciated the security forces for killing four terrorists during the operation. The prime minister paid tribute to Pak Army Havildar Muhammad Waqas, Naik Khanwaiz, Sepoy Sufyan Haider and Sepoy Riffat who embraced martyrdom while combating the terrorists.

The prime minister prayed that Allah Almighty elevate the ranks of the martyrs and expressed condolences to their bereaved families.

Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also prayed for early recovery of the civilians who were injured in the attack. The premier said, “The entire nation salutes the martyrs.”

He said that under the vision ‘Azm-i-Istehkam’, security forces were achieving major successes against terrorism, adding that the entire nation was standing with Pakistan Armed Forces in the war against terrorism.

He further said that the entire nation was united in the war against terrorism and fully determined to root out all forms of terrorism from the country.