Pakistan agrees to be considered for Gaza stabilisation force: Rubio

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday said Pakistan had agreed to be considered for participation in the proposed International Stabilisation Force (ISF) for Gaza, though no firm commitment on troop deployment had yet been made.

Speaking to reporters, Rubio said Washington was “very grateful to Pakistan” for offering to be part of the initiative or at least to explore participation, adding that further clarity was needed before any country could be formally asked to commit troops.

“I feel very confident that we have a number of nation-states acceptable to all sides who are willing to step forward and be part of that stabilisation force, and certainly Pakistan is key, if they agree to do so,” he said.

Earlier this week, Pakistan attended a conference in Qatar hosted by US Central Command, where representatives from nearly 45 countries discussed the ISF’s proposed command structure and other outstanding operational issues. Rubio noted that questions related to the force’s mandate, leadership and funding were still under deliberation.

He said the next step would be the announcement of a governing framework, including a Palestinian technocratic body to oversee day-to-day administration in Gaza. “Once that’s in place, we can firm up the stabilisation force — how it will be funded, its rules of engagement, and its role in demilitarisation,” he added.

The US State Department has reportedly approached more than 70 countries seeking troops or financial support for the force. So far, around 19 countries have indicated willingness to contribute through personnel, logistics or equipment, with deployment potentially beginning as early as next month.

Diplomatic sources told Dawn that Pakistan was weighing the possibility of deploying up to 3,500 troops as part of the ISF. However, Pakistan’s Foreign Office struck a cautious note a day earlier, with spokesman Tahir Andrabi saying Islamabad had not yet taken a final decision and that discussions remained at an exploratory stage.

The ISF is a central pillar of the US-brokered Gaza Peace Agreement, announced by President Donald Trump in September and signed by Israel and Hamas in October, aimed at stabilising the territory after two years of devastating conflict.

In November, the UN Security Council adopted a US-drafted resolution endorsing the plan and authorising the deployment of the ISF. Thirteen council members, including Pakistan, voted in favour, while Russia and China abstained. Hamas, however, rejected the resolution and criticised the proposed force, particularly provisions related to the disarmament of Palestinian resistance groups.

According to US officials cited by Reuters, international troops could begin deploying to Gaza as early as next month, though significant uncertainties remain over implementation and the issue of disarming Hamas fighters.