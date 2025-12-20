Outrage as junior doctor at Multan hospital shows middle finger to dead patient’s family, disturbing video goes viral

MULTAN: A shocking incident at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital has sparked widespread outrage after a junior doctor was filmed showing a middle finger to the grieving family of a recently deceased patient. The disturbing video, which has gone viral on social media, has ignited fierce criticism of both the doctor’s behavior and the hospital’s apparent lack of accountability.

The incident unfolded in a hospital room where a family was mourning the loss of their mother. The footage, shared by a social media user under the handle Medicoholic, shows a young doctor—allegedly a house officer—engaged in a highly inappropriate and disrespectful exchange with the family. According to witnesses, the doctor, visibly agitated, confronted the family at a time when they were experiencing extreme emotional distress.

What has shocked viewers across the globe is the doctor’s deliberate and callous gesture—showing a middle finger to the grieving family in the midst of their heart-wrenching loss. The video captures the moment in vivid detail, leaving no room for doubt about the junior doctor’s disrespect for the emotional state of the family.

The act of showing a middle finger, a universally recognized symbol of contempt and insult, has drawn severe backlash. The post accompanying the video expressed disbelief and anger, noting that such behavior from a healthcare professional—someone sworn to care for others—was not only unprofessional but also profoundly dehumanizing.

“This was a moment of extreme vulnerability for the family, and the doctor’s actions only added to their trauma,” the post reads. “There is absolutely no justification for such behavior in a healthcare setting.”

In the wake of the incident, there has been an outpouring of support for the grieving family, as well as calls for stronger accountability and professional standards within hospitals. Many social media users have demanded that the hospital take swift action, questioning whether the doctor’s conduct was an isolated case or indicative of a larger cultural problem within the institution.

The incident has sparked a wider discussion about the importance of emotional intelligence and professionalism in healthcare settings. Experts agree that healthcare workers, particularly those in junior roles, should undergo training not only in medical skills but also in managing their emotions and communicating empathetically with patients and their families. Such training could help prevent similar incidents from happening in the future, ensuring that medical professionals can provide care and support without adding further harm to those already in distress.

While the hospital has yet to release an official statement regarding the doctor’s behavior, the public is left demanding action. Many are calling for the doctor to be held accountable for his actions, as well as for a review of hospital policies to ensure that all staff are trained to maintain the highest standards of professionalism and compassion.

This disturbing event highlights the urgent need for reform in how hospitals prepare and monitor their medical staff, especially when it comes to interacting with grieving families. The emotional burden of healthcare professionals’ work cannot be underestimated, but neither can the emotional support that patients and their families deserve.

As the video continues to circulate, it remains to be seen what actions the hospital will take, but one thing is clear: the public will be closely watching to see whether this troubling incident leads to meaningful change.