Only Imran Khan has mandate for any talks, says Shafiullah Jan

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant on Information to PTI founder Imran Khan, Shafiullah Jan, on Friday said that only Imran Khan holds the authority to engage in any negotiations or discussions on behalf of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Speaking to a private television channel, Shafiullah Jan criticised former PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Imran Ismail for allegedly pursuing backchannel contacts without a mandate. He questioned their authority and accused them of attempting to return to the party after leaving it during difficult times.

“Who gave them the mandate to hold talks?” he asked, stressing that Imran Khan, as the party’s founder, alone has the right to decide on negotiations. He said Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail and Mahmood Moulvi had quit PTI after a press conference and joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), but were now expressing interest in rejoining PTI.

In a separate segment of the programme, former federal minister Asad Umar clarified that a previously reported meeting involved Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan, not Ghulam Sarwar Khan. He suggested that any progress in resolving PTI’s issues would depend on Imran Khan gaining direct understanding through consultations with jailed party leaders.

Shafiullah Jan expressed hope that PTI’s difficulties would ease, including Imran Khan’s release and a return to constitutional democratic processes. However, he described the key stakeholders in any political resolution as “two and a half parties” — the military establishment and PTI as the main actors, with the current government playing the role of a “weak half-party.”

He warned that efforts lacking proper authorisation would not yield results, adding that meaningful progress was impossible without the direct involvement of mandated actors. “If a single tweet from the PTI founder can resolve the issue, then what is the need for all this?” he remarked, urging the party to adapt its strategy for forward movement.

The remarks come amid reports of quiet reconciliation efforts by former PTI figures, including Fawad Chaudhry, Imran Ismail and Mahmood Moulvi, aimed at easing political tensions and securing the release of jailed leaders. However, Imran Khan has publicly rejected any compromise-based arrangements.

PTI continues to face mounting internal and external challenges, with no official confirmation from the party’s core leadership regarding authorised negotiations.