Nine dacoits killed as joint operation continues in Ubauro

UBAURO: Five most-wanted dacoits were eliminated during an exchange of fire with Rangers and police personnel in the katcha area of Ubauro on Saturday, bringing the total number of outlaws killed during the last two days to nine.

Police said that a number of dacoits were also injured during the encounter, while their safe havens had also been destroyed.

Rangers and Police took control of the katcha area and further tightened the screws around the dacoits.

On Friday, four dacoits had been killed during an exchange of fire with the law-enforcement agencies (LEAs) in the katcha area.

Three days ago, all 20 passengers abducted from a bus by Katcha area dacoits near Ubauro in Sindh’s Ghotki district had been recovered unharmed, the Sukkur Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) said later on Tuesday.

Around 25 dacoits had attacked the bus in Sadiqabad on Monday night and kidnapped several passengers after injuring the driver.

DIG Sukkur Range, Captain (retired) Faisal Abdullah Chachar said that he reached Ghotki and led a large contingent of police personnel from different stations in Ghotki, Sukkur, Khairpur and Kashmore, along with Rangers officials.

DIG Chachar led the joint operation with other senior officers, including Ghotki Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Muhammad Anwar Khetran, Sukkur SSP Azhar Khan Mughal and Khairpur SSP Samiullah Soomro.

“We rescued all hostages unharmed from the clutches of the dacoits, with whom we engaged in a gunfight,” the DIG said.

All routes leading to the Katcha area were blocked in time by police, preventing the dacoits from taking the hostages deeper into the riverine area.

Meanwhile, the rescued hostages informed the police that two dacoits were injured during the operation.

When the police engaged the dacoits, a police constable sustained injuries to his hand. Police moved the wounded personnel to Rahim Yar Khan Hospital for treatment.