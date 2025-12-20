Mirziyoyev puts forward new initiatives to develop cooperation between Central Asia and Japan

TOKYO: On December 20 in Tokyo, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took part in the first summit of the “Central Asia + Japan” Dialogue.

The event, chaired by Prime Minister of Japan Sanae Takaichi, was also attended by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, and President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

In line with the agenda, prospects for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the Central Asian states and Japan in key priority areas were reviewed, including the green economy and sustainable development, strengthening connectivity and regional interaction, and human resource development.

In his speech, the President of Uzbekistan noted that more than 20 years ago, Japan initiated the first dialogue in the “Central Asia Plus” format. A solid foundation for multifaceted cooperation between Central Asia and Japan is established by deep historical ties dating back to the Great Silk Road, as well as shared traditions and customs, spiritual and cultural values, and family values.

“We highly appreciate that throughout the entire period since the countries of Central Asia gained independence, Japan has acted as our reliable partner and has made a significant contribution to the socio-economic development of the region, the modernization of infrastructure, the industrial and energy base, and the strengthening of scientific, educational, and human resource potential. Therefore, the Central Asian states are interested in expanding Japan’s presence in the region”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated.

The region’s rich natural resources, its location at the crossroads of global transport, trade, and energy routes, the dynamic economic growth of the Central Asian countries, and the ongoing rapprochement and integration create favorable conditions for cooperation with Japan.

“I am confident that through joint efforts we will reach new heights. As a Japanese proverb says, “if the forces are united, the mountains can be moved”, noted the Leader of Uzbekistan.

Turning to the items on the summit agenda, the President of Uzbekistan presented his vision for developing cooperation in the “Central Asia + Japan” format.

First, it was proposed to hold summits at the heads-of-state level once every two years, which would provide additional strong impetus for cooperation. Readiness was expressed to host one of these future meetings in Uzbekistan.

Japan’s initiative to establish a new permanent mechanism in the field of justice and law, and to organize the first meeting of ministers of justice in Tokyo next year, was supported.

The Head of State advocated developing a “Central Asia – Japan 2040” Cooperation Strategy, including specific programs and projects to promote the sustainable development of the region’s countries and deepen their integration into global economic processes.

The relevance of establishing an Expert Forum, with participation from leading analytical institutions, to develop new ideas and proposals, and to form a comprehensive cooperation agenda was noted. It was proposed to hold the first meeting of the Forum next year in Tashkent.

The Leader of Uzbekistan welcomed the expansion of support by Japanese financial institutions for trade, economic, and investment projects in Central Asia.

“I am confident that by combining the rich natural and human resources of Central Asia with Japan’s industrial and technological potential, we will be able to achieve an effect of synergy”, stated Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

In this regard, it was proposed to establish an Investment Fund for the Development of Infrastructure and Industry of Central Asia, launching on its basis a “Quality Infrastructure” Program, as well as to create a Central Asian network of Japanese technoparks – a regional platform for industrial cooperation, localization, and technology transfer.

Taking into account the growing importance of digital transformation in ensuring economic growth and sustainability, the President of Uzbekistan advocated the establishment of a “Central Asia – Japan” Digital Hub – a multilateral cooperation platform in the fields of digital solutions, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, cybersecurity, and innovation economy.

Interest was expressed in attracting Japanese investment, technologies, and expert support for projects to develop high-speed railways and highways, digitalize transport corridors, and construct airports and logistics centers.

Within the framework of cooperation in green energy, the importance of implementing joint projects to introduce cogeneration technologies, reduce losses, and capture and utilize carbon dioxide was emphasized. It was proposed to establish a Regional Training Center for Renewable Energy Specialists in Tashkent.

In the ecological sphere, the Head of State advocated the launch of a joint Program to improve air quality in Central Asia, the adoption of a joint Action Plan on combating climate change, as well as the establishment, within the framework of the Dialogue, of a new format of meetings of heads of environmental authorities.

Given Japan’s extensive experience in seismic safety, it was proposed to implement a joint program to assess and enhance seismic resilience in the region and to open a Regional Advanced Training Center in Tashkent to train engineers, architects, and emergency response personnel in accordance with Japanese standards and protocols.

To expand cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, it was proposed to hold next year in Uzbekistan the first Meeting of Ministers of Education in the “Central Asia + Japan” format and a Forum of Rectors of leading universities, as well as to adopt a Regional Network Youth Development Program aimed at building long-term ties among youth communities.

Touching on international politics and regional security, the President of Uzbekistan noted that countries in the region and Japan share the aspiration to see Afghanistan peaceful, stable, and oriented toward constructive development.

High appreciation was expressed for Japan’s consistent position as a leading donor and partner in supporting the Afghan people for many years.

Concluding his speech, the President of Uzbekistan expressed support for the decisions on all agenda items.

Other leaders also addressed the summit. Following the event, the Tokyo Declaration was adopted.