Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi handed 17-Year jail terms in Toshakhana-2 Case

ISLAMABAD: A special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday sentenced Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years’ imprisonment each in the Toshakhana-2 case, delivering one of the most severe legal blows yet to the incarcerated opposition leader.

The verdict was announced by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand during proceedings held inside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where Imran Khan remains in custody in several cases. The court also imposed Rs16.4 million in fines on each convict, with additional imprisonment to follow in case of non-payment.

The case revolves around the alleged unlawful purchase and retention of a luxury Bulgari jewellery set, gifted to Imran Khan by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during an official visit in May 2021. Prosecutors argued that the gift was acquired at a grossly undervalued price, causing financial loss to the state and constituting criminal misconduct.

Convictions and Legal Grounds

Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment under Section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Pakistan Penal Code and seven years under Section 5(2)47 (criminal misconduct by public servants) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Bushra Bibi received identical sentences under the same provisions.

In its order, the court said it had taken into account Imran Khan’s age and Bushra Bibi’s gender while determining the punishment, noting that a “lenient view” had been adopted. The benefit of Section 382-B of the Criminal Procedure Code — allowing time already spent in custody to count toward the sentence — was also extended to both convicts.

Defence Rejects Verdict

Soon after the ruling, defence lawyers announced their intention to challenge the verdict before the high court, calling it politically motivated and legally unsustainable.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were indicted in the case in December last year. In October, both formally denied the charges. Recording his statement under Section 342 of the CrPC, Imran Khan described the case as “malicious, fabricated and politically engineered,” insisting that due process had been followed under the Toshakhana Policy 2018.

He maintained that the gift was duly declared to the Prime Minister’s Office protocol section, properly assessed, and legally retained after payment was deposited into the national exchequer. He also argued that he did not qualify as a “public servant” under the relevant legal provisions and that the gift had been presented to his wife.

Political Impact

The conviction further compounds Imran Khan’s legal challenges and deepens Pakistan’s political uncertainty, as the former prime minister remains jailed while PTI leaders accuse the government of using accountability laws to marginalise the opposition.

The sentencing is expected to intensify political tensions and trigger strong reactions from PTI supporters, while legal proceedings move into the appellate phase.

Toshakhana case clear reflection of corruption during PTI’s tenure: Rana Sanaullah

Prime Minister’s Adviser, Rana Sanaullah, stated that the verdict in the Toshakhana case is a clear reflection of the corruption during PTI’s tenure. In his statement, he accused the founder of PTI and his team of looting the country during their rule.

Rana Sanaullah further mentioned that the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi were sentenced in accordance with the constitution and law, highlighting that during PTI’s time, they were targeted with political revenge and false cases.

On the other hand, Minister of State for Interior, Senator Talal Chaudhry, said that the Toshakhana case was a clear one, and a conviction was inevitable as they had no defense.

He added that Bushra Bibi and the PTI founder had taken items such as a rare and expensive necklace in the first Toshakhana case, along with dinner sets and phones, and falsely valued them. He emphasized that the Toshakhana is meant to hold gifts in trust for the government, and they had betrayed that trust by keeping items worth billions for a few rupees.

This is a developing story.