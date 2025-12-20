Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi sentenced to 17 years in Toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD: A special court has sentenced Imran Khan, the founder of PTI, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, to 17 years in prison in connection with the Toshakhana-2 case. The case revolves around the purchase of an expensive Bulgari jewelry set, which was gifted to Imran by the Saudi crown prince during an official visit in May 2021. The jewelry, valued at approximately Rs80 million, was purchased by Imran for a mere Rs2.9 million.

The verdict was delivered by Special Judge Central Shahrukh Arjumand during a hearing at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, where Imran is currently incarcerated. Imran was sentenced to 17 years in total: 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for criminal breach of trust and common intention under sections 34 and 409 of the Pakistan Penal Code, and seven years for criminal misconduct under Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Bushra Bibi received the same sentence.

Both Imran and Bushra were also fined Rs16.4 million each, with the stipulation that failure to pay the fines would result in additional prison time. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar confirmed that Imran’s sentence would commence only after his current sentence in a separate £190 million corruption case concludes.

The court, in its ruling, acknowledged Imran’s old age and Bushra Bibi’s gender, considering these factors in awarding a relatively lenient punishment. The convicts were also granted the benefit of Section 382-B of the Criminal Procedure Code, which ensures that time already spent in detention is accounted for when determining sentences.

Imran and Bushra were indicted for this case in December of the previous year. Earlier this year, in October, both denied the charges, calling them politically motivated and aimed at disqualifying Imran from politics.

Imran, who has been in jail since August 2023, is currently serving a 14-year sentence for the £190 million corruption case. Bushra Bibi is also serving a seven-year sentence related to the same corruption case.

PTI condemns the verdict

The PTI condemned the sentence, accusing the court proceedings of being unfair and politically motivated. In a post on X, the party claimed that Imran’s family was denied entry into the jail, where the verdict was delivered. PTI described the closed-door trial as a “kangaroo court” and shared a video showing Imran’s sister, Aleema Khan, being prevented from entering the premises. In the video, Aleema questioned the legality of her family’s exclusion.

Later, Aleema criticized the timing of the verdict, claiming that it was rushed due to the foggy weather, which she argued was part of a pre-planned strategy to deliver the judgment quickly. She expressed frustration with the repeated decisions against Imran, questioning the legality of Bushra Bibi’s solitary confinement and suggesting that the authorities had scripted the entire process.

PTI leader Salman Akram Raja also denounced the case, asserting that it lacked credible evidence and relied heavily on the testimony of a single witness. He called the case absurd and pointed out that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence to support its claims.

The PTI further condemned the ruling, labeling it unconstitutional and politically motivated. The party claimed that the verdict was delivered without the presence of the defendants’ lawyers or family members and alleged that the trial violated basic judicial procedures. PTI also criticized the second conviction for the same charge, which it argued violated the constitutional principle of double jeopardy.

Government response

Information Minister Tarar defended the verdict, asserting that the sentence was fair and grounded in the principles of justice. He emphasized that the former prime minister and his wife had committed fraud by purchasing the gifts at an undervalued price and retaining them for personal use. He argued that their actions amounted to a breach of public trust and that the judgment was in line with the law.

Minister of State for Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, also supported the ruling, stating that it was in accordance with the Constitution and the law. He noted that the trial had lasted 15 to 16 months, during which it was proven that the couple had caused significant harm to the national exchequer by undervaluing the gifts.

Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani echoed these sentiments, noting that the case was similar to the Toshakhana-I reference. He stated that the gifts were not deposited as required by law, and that the couple had attempted to purchase them at a significantly lower price.

The judgment marks a significant development in the legal battles of Imran Khan and his wife, with the government and PTI both sharply divided over the fairness of the proceedings.