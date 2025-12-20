Govt to provide security to Imran Khan’s sons when they visit Pakistan, says Talal

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Saturday that the government would provide complete security to the sons of former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan when they would arrive in Pakistan.

Speaking to reporters in Faisalabad, he said both Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi should have been sentenced in Toshakhana-II case a long time ago. He said that imprisonment for the couple in the case was writing on the wall since it was obvious that they were guilty.

Talal the sale of gifts, given by foreign dignitaries, by Imran and his wife brought a bad name to Pakistan.

He made it clear that being a popular leader did not imply that he would not be punished. “Don’t play the sympathy card,” he said, and added both Imran and Bushra are fine and they did not have health issues.

The minister said that there should be no doubt that leniency would be shown towards those who brought Imran to power. “All people, including those who said, “Good to see you”, will be punished.” He reiterated that the PTI founder was the architect of the May incidents of violence.