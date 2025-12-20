Four security personnel martyred, four terrorists killed as attack on North Waziristan Boya army camp foiled

Terrorists used suicide tactics, gunfight lasted 3 hours with Aswad-ul-Harab group claiming responsibility

RAWALPINDI: Four security forces personnel were martyred when an attempt by terrorists to attack a security forces camp was foiled in the area of Boya in the North Waziristan district while all four Indian proxy terrorists were killed in swift action, said the military’s media wing on Friday.

In a statement the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, “On 19 December 2025, in a heinous and cowardly terrorist act, Khwarij belonging to Indian proxy Fitna al-Khwarij attacked a security forces camp in the general area Boya, North Waziristan District.”

“Fitna al-Khawarij” is a term the state uses for terrorists belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The military’s media wing added that the terrorists “attempted to breach the perimeter security; however, their nefarious designs were swiftly foiled by the vigilant and resolute response by own troops.”

The terrorists then rammed an explosives-laden vehicle “on the outer perimeter wall, resulting in its collapse and considerable damage to adjacent civilian infrastructure, including a mosque.”

The ISPR stated that the car bomb attack inflicted damage to nearby homes and other structures and inflicted “severe injuries to fifteen local civilians, including innocent children and women”.

The forces responded swiftly and killed all the four Indian proxy terrorists, while the Khorasan Diary reported on X that 11 security personnel have been injured and two have been evacuated in critical condition.

In an earlier report, police and hospital sources reported that 11 civilians were injured as a result of the blast, and they were rushed to the district headquarters hospital in Miranshah for treatment.

“However, during the intense fire exchanges, four brave sons of soil Havildar Muhammad Waqas (age: 42 years, resident of District Kotli), Naik Khanwaiz (age: 38 years, resident of District Mansehra), Sepoy Sufyan Haider (age: 25 years, resident of District Vehari) and Sepoy Riffat (age: 32 years, resident of District Leyyah) having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat,” stated ISPR, giving details of the martyred personnel.

The gunfight lasted for three hours, and the camp and surrounding areas are being checked for improvised explosive devices. The Aswad-ul-Harab, Huzaifa suicide squad, affiliated with the Hafiz Gul Bahadar group under the Ittihadul Mujahideen Pakistan conglomerate, claimed responsibility for the attack.

The explosion from the suicide vehicle was strong enough to be heard from Miranshah city, roughly 25 kilometres away, and heavy smoke was seen rising from the site soon after impact. The blast damaged shops, houses and mosques, injuring residents. The number of civilian casualties is not yet verified.

The military further said that the “hideous” act of terrorism was planned and orchestrated by Afghanistan-based khwarij and “is in contrast to assertions made by Afghan Taliban Regime, claiming non presence of these terrorist groups operating from their soil”.

“Pakistan expects from Afghan Taliban Regime to fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij against Pakistan as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost.”

The military warned that Pakistan reserves the right to hunt down and eliminate the terrorists and their facilitators to ensure the safety of the Pakistani people.

The incident comes two months after four terrorists were killed after security forces foiled a suicide attack on a military camp in North Waziristan’s Mir Ali.

State media reported at the time that one terrorist rammed a vehicle loaded with explosives into the wall of the security forces’ camp after which three more tried to enter it.

Earlier this year, Pakistan ranked second in the Global Terrorism Index 2025, with the number of deaths in terrorist attacks rising by 45 percent as compared to the previous year.

Following the attack, security across the district was placed on high alert and precautionary measures were taken, including temporarily suspending traffic on a key highway.

Tank Saddar Police Station attack

Separately, militants attempted a drone-based assault on the Mureed Akbar Shaheed Police Station early Friday morning. The attackers used a quadcopter to strike the daily logbook room of the police station, seriously injuring the station clerk and his assistant. Both wounded police officials were rushed to Tank Civil Hospital, where they are currently receiving medical care.

Police and local security forces reported hearing intense firing immediately following the explosion. Security teams have cordoned off the vicinity and launched a full‑scale search operation as part of ongoing investigations into the incident.