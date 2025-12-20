World

China, UAE to intensify trade and economic relations in the future

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: China is willing to strengthen the alignment of its 15th Five-Year Plan with the development plan of Middle Eastern countries and further enhance cooperation, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a statement, following his recent visit to three countries in the Middle East.

UAE Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi noted that bilateral strategic cooperation between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China is growing under the leadership of the two countries. Non-oil trade volume between the two sides reached over $90 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed $100 billion this year.

As economic relations boom, bilateral investment is also expected to grow further, with logistics as a major highlight.

Major ports and free trade zones in the UAE have established partnerships with their counterparts in China. What’s more, as China’s Hainan Free Trade Port launched island-wide special customs operations, it is increasingly attractive for more and more UAE companies to set up operations in China, while Chinese companies could use the UAE as a base to reach wider markets.

China is expected to host the second China-Arab States Summit in 2026, and more cooperation between China and the UAE is expected on the horizon.

Staff Correspondent
Staff Correspondent

