China, UAE to intensify trade and economic relations in the future

BEIJING: China is willing to strengthen the alignment of its 15th Five-Year Plan with the development plan of Middle Eastern countries and further enhance cooperation, said Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in a statement, following his recent visit to three countries in the Middle East.

UAE Foreign Trade Minister Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi noted that bilateral strategic cooperation between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and China is growing under the leadership of the two countries. Non-oil trade volume between the two sides reached over $90 billion in 2024 and is expected to exceed $100 billion this year.