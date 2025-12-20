NATIONAL

Achakzai offers conditional democratic dialogue with govt

By Staff Correspondent

ISLAMABAD: Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai has said that the opposition is ready to hold democratic dialogue with the government but with the condition that they allow the PTI’s founder to hold meetings with party leaders and his family members.

“I request Nawaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman and other national leaders to come and sit together, hold dialogue to get the country out of the crisis,” addressing the Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aaeen Pakistan’s (TTAP) national conference said.

Achakzai also called to forgive each other.

“We want justice for the PTI’s founder on merit,” senior PTI leader and former speaker National Assembly Assad Qaiser said.

“Now, we have no other option except to hit the streets,” he added.

