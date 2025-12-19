When narratives corrode

Over the last few years, the main opposition party has raised eyebrows with its choices and actions. People are generally aware that the third political force was basically ‘introduced’ to keep the two mainstream political parties away from the corridors of power.

Unlike other parties, it chose to be confrontational even when it was in power. More than a political party, it has behaved like a pressure group.

Once it was ousted from power through a constitutional move, the party and its narcissistic leadership categorically started peddling fabricated and concocted narratives. These narratives and their propagation through social media platforms poisoned the minds of the youth, and provoked them to indulge in violence and anarchy.

The recent presser of the army spokes-person aptly called a spade a spade. Had the evil been nipped in the bud, it would not have spiralled out of hands. However, it is a case of being better late than never. It is surely time to act decisively to bring back the element of stability in politics.

SAJJAD KHATTAK

ATTOCK