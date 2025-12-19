UK Foreign Office investigates cyber breach after October hack

A British government minister confirmed on Friday that a data breach occurred at the UK Foreign Office in October and that an investigation into the cyber incident is ongoing.

Trade Minister Chris Bryant said the hack was linked to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, while downplaying media reports suggesting the involvement of Chinese hackers. He described the incident as posing a relatively low risk and said the vulnerability had been addressed.

According to Bryant, authorities have been examining the breach since it was detected and took steps to shut down the issue. He told BBC radio that the matter was contained after it was discovered.

The incident follows an earlier data lapse revealed in July, when a Ministry of Defence official mistakenly leaked information containing the names and personal details of nearly 19,000 Afghans who had applied for relocation to the UK. That disclosure also exposed the identities of more than 100 British nationals, including intelligence operatives and special forces members.

The Sun newspaper reported that a cyber group known as Storm-1849, which has been accused of targeting critics of Beijing, may have been responsible for the Foreign Office hack. Bryant said he could not confirm whether China was involved.

A government spokesperson said officials were continuing to investigate the cyber incident and stressed that the security of government systems and data remains a top priority.

Cyberattacks have increasingly targeted UK institutions in recent years, including hospitals, the postal service, and major retailers.