World

Three suspects held in Sri Lanka after elephant burned to death

By News Desk
Veterinarians' team from Four Paws International treats the elephant Noor Jehan's swollen tusk at Karachi Zoological Garden in Karachi on August 18, 2022. - A team of international vets armed with specially-designed dentist drills began operating on a pair of elephants "in incredible pain" at a colonial-era zoo in Pakistan. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP) (Photo by ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested three men in connection with the brutal killing of a wild elephant that was burned alive, an incident that has sparked widespread outrage across the country and beyond.

The arrests followed the circulation of a disturbing video on social media showing the injured animal engulfed in flames. Police said the suspects, aged between 42 and 50, were taken into custody from the Anuradhapura district and have been charged with animal cruelty. They have been remanded in custody until December 24, 2025.

The graphic footage prompted strong condemnation from wildlife activists and conservationists worldwide. Emergency responders and veterinary surgeons attempted to save the elephant, but the injuries proved fatal.

Sri Lanka is home to nearly 7,000 elephants, an animal that is legally protected due to its deep cultural and religious importance and its status as a national symbol. Under Sri Lankan law, killing an elephant is considered a serious criminal offence and carries the death penalty.

However, as the country has not carried out executions since 1976, all death sentences are automatically reduced to life imprisonment.

Despite strict legal protections, official data shows that nearly 400 elephants have been killed annually over the past five years, with little indication that the trend will decline in the near future.

Previous article
Roblox outage triggers thousands of user complaints worldwide
Next article
Punjab to provide 100,000 electric bikes to students under youth initiatives
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Entertainment

Roblox outage triggers thousands of user complaints worldwide

Thousands of gamers reported problems accessing Roblox late Thursday, raising concerns about a possible outage affecting the popular online platform. Data from DownDetector.com showed...

China, Ukraine hold political consultations between foreign ministries

China urges Japan to stop challenging international bottom line with its nuclear ambitions

FIA blocks travel of 23 passengers bound for Malaysia on visit visas

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.