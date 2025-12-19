Three suspects held in Sri Lanka after elephant burned to death

Sri Lankan authorities have arrested three men in connection with the brutal killing of a wild elephant that was burned alive, an incident that has sparked widespread outrage across the country and beyond.

The arrests followed the circulation of a disturbing video on social media showing the injured animal engulfed in flames. Police said the suspects, aged between 42 and 50, were taken into custody from the Anuradhapura district and have been charged with animal cruelty. They have been remanded in custody until December 24, 2025.

The graphic footage prompted strong condemnation from wildlife activists and conservationists worldwide. Emergency responders and veterinary surgeons attempted to save the elephant, but the injuries proved fatal.

Sri Lanka is home to nearly 7,000 elephants, an animal that is legally protected due to its deep cultural and religious importance and its status as a national symbol. Under Sri Lankan law, killing an elephant is considered a serious criminal offence and carries the death penalty.

However, as the country has not carried out executions since 1976, all death sentences are automatically reduced to life imprisonment.

Despite strict legal protections, official data shows that nearly 400 elephants have been killed annually over the past five years, with little indication that the trend will decline in the near future.