Talent in exile

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan, but art is not properly valued here. People give more importance to other things, but they do not value art. Art is a powerful thing; it is a language. Through it, people can read old pictures and understand history. There are many talented artists in Balochistan, but they do not have jobs because there are very few opportunities for artists.

There are people who value music and poetry, but they ignore other forms of art.

In other countries, artists have jobs and respect, but in Balochistan, they are completely ignored. Making art is very difficult, but some people create beautiful works, yet they do not receive respect. Art is not given importance in schools and colleges like other subjects either. Young people do not have places to showcase their talents. Many think of art as an unserious subject and aspiration, therefore, do not give it the time of their day.

The government does not support artists as well. Consequently, many big artists have left Balochistan and moved to other countries to showcase their talent.

People do not understand how art can help society and guide students. Schools should teach art like other subjects. The government should support artists so they can develop their craft and contribute to our society.

DURJAN HAKEEM

KOLOWAH