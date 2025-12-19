Roblox outage triggers thousands of user complaints worldwide

Thousands of gamers reported problems accessing Roblox late Thursday, raising concerns about a possible outage affecting the popular online platform. Data from DownDetector.com showed that nearly 16,000 users reported issues on December 18, 2025, with complaints peaking around 11:30 p.m.

Around half of the affected users said they encountered error messages while trying to access Roblox.com. The disruption drew immediate attention due to Roblox’s massive reach, as the game has an active daily user base of approximately 83 million players.

Frustrated users took to X to share their experiences. One user claimed the platform had crashed entirely, writing that it was “the worst night” for them. Another warned players against joining any game links, cautioning that doing so could result in lost data within experiences.

Some users suggested the issue was limited to the website, stating that the Roblox app continued to function normally despite problems with web access.

As of now, Roblox developers have not released any official statement or update regarding the reported outage.