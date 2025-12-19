Punjab to provide 100,000 electric bikes to students under youth initiatives

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a wide-ranging set of youth-oriented initiatives, declaring 2026 as the Year of Youth and unveiling a plan to distribute 100,000 electric bikes to students across the province.

She made the announcement while addressing a Honhar Scholarship and Laptop Scheme ceremony in Lodhran. The chief minister said the provincial government will also develop IT cities in several districts and establish an artificial intelligence center in Lahore as part of its push to modernize education and skills development.

Maryam Nawaz further announced that starting next year, the government will distribute 100,000 laptops and award an equal number of scholarships on an annual basis. She also launched the Parwaz Card, a new initiative aimed at supporting skilled young people and helping them advance their careers.

Explaining why the event was held in Lodhran, she said development efforts would not be confined to major cities alone. According to her, districts including Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Layyah, Bhakkar, and Sahiwal will all receive equal focus under the provincial development strategy.

She acknowledged that launching the scholarship and laptop programs earlier could have enabled more students to benefit from them.

The chief minister also shared updates on housing schemes, stating that construction work is underway on 125,000 homes under the Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar program. She said 50,000 houses have already been completed, while more than 70,000 are currently being built.

In addition, she announced that three marla residential plots will be allotted to landless citizens under the Apni Zameen, Apna Ghar scheme.