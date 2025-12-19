Punjab Police, CNF agree to target high-profile drug dealers, disrupt supply lines

Punjab IGP Dr Anwar holds high-level meeting with CNF chief to eliminate drug smuggling

Both leaders agree to joint operations and intelligence sharing to curb trafficking

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr. Usman Anwar on Friday held high-level meetings to strengthen the fight against drug trafficking and enhance operational efficiency across the province, underscoring Punjab Police’s commitment to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of a “Drug-Free Punjab.”

At the Central Police Office, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met with Director General Counter Narcotics Force (CNF) Punjab Brigadier Mazhar Iqbal, accompanied by a senior CNF delegation including Deputy Director General Lieutenant Colonel Sarfraz Khan, Director Asif Shafi, Deputy Director Major Furqan Raja, while Additional IG Operations Muhammad Ali Naikokara and AIG Operations Zahid Nawaz Marwat were also present.

During the meeting, officials conducted detailed discussions on curbing drug trafficking, taking action against major drug dealers, and implementing other strategic measures. Both Dr. Usman Anwar and Brigadier Mazhar Iqbal agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation to eliminate drug smuggling, including joint strategies to target high-profile dealers and disrupt supply lines.

IG Punjab directed that all RPOs and DPOs, in coordination with the Counter Narcotics Force, develop joint operational plans and targets for crackdowns. He emphasized that Punjab Police will provide training and technical support to CNF for investigation, challaning, and prosecution of drug-related cases, alongside joint workshops for investigation officers to strengthen enforcement capabilities.

Brigadier Mazhar Iqbal lauded the performance of the Counter Narcotics Cell in combating drug trafficking and paid tribute to police personnel martyred during anti-drug operations. He reaffirmed that, under Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision, both forces will work together to make Punjab free from the scourge of drugs.

Strict Implementation of Protocols at Special Initiative Police Stations and Khidmat Marakaz

Separately, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the Central Police Office to assess cleanliness, maintenance, upkeep, and compliance with protocols at Special Initiative Police Stations and Khidmat Marakaz. DIG R&D Fawaduddin Qureshi and AIG Complaints Ahmad Mohi Uddin attended in person, while RPO Sahiwal Ayaz Saleem, DG Khan RPO Azhar Akram, Deputy Commandant PC Syed Muhammad Ameen Bukhari, and Commandant Police Training School Multan Gohar Mushtaq Bhutta joined via video link.

IG Punjab directed timely maintenance and upkeep of equipment in police stations and Khidmat Marakaz across DG Khan and Sahiwal regions. He stressed that IT systems should remain fully functional, biometric attendance of staff must be ensured, and records maintained securely and updated regularly.

He further instructed all SHOs to be present daily from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm at police stations to personally listen to citizens’ complaints and ensure their prompt resolution. In addition, he ordered improvements in citizen facilities at Traffic Licensing and Driving Centers and called for an accelerated public awareness campaign on amended traffic laws to enhance community understanding and compliance.