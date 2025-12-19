NATIONAL

Punjab govt approves kite-flying rules ahead of Basant revival

By Staff Correspondent

LAHORE: The Punjab government has approved a set of kite-flying rules ahead of the revival of the Basant festival in the province.

Punjab Home Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi said kite-flying remains banned across the province except on designated days. Under the new rules, permission to fly kites will be granted only on February 6 and 7, 2026, and kites will not be allowed to exceed a specified size.

He said only approved paper and string would be used, while the registration fee for the manufacturing and sale of kites has been fixed at Rs1,000. No individual or business will be allowed to make or sell kites without obtaining permission from the relevant deputy commissioner.

Earlier, on December 15, 2025, the Punjab Assembly’s Standing Committee on Home Affairs cleared the Punjab Regulation of Kite Flying Bill 2025. The bill proposes a near-total ban on kite-flying, allowing it only on specific days and at designated locations, with strict penalties aimed at preventing fatal accidents and property damage.

The move follows the Punjab government’s decision to lift an 18-year ban on the Basant festival, which is scheduled to be celebrated in February next year. The festival was banned in 2007 after a surge in deaths and serious injuries caused by sharp kite strings, particularly affecting motorcyclists and pillion riders.

Under the proposed law, the use of metallic wires, nylon cord, or strings coated with glass or other sharp materials is strictly prohibited, along with the manufacturing, transportation, storage, and sale of hazardous kites and strings.

